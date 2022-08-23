The fight against cybercrime by the federal government of Nigeria has received a major boost

Recently, the federal government with the approval of the federal executive council signed an international treaty to combat cybercrime

The treaty is in accordance with the stipulations of the Budapest Convention which had 66 other nations signing the agreement

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria in a bid to secure its cybersecurity has signed a treaty in accordance with the Budapest Convention.

According to Premium Times, Nigeria is now among the 66 nations of the world to have penned the agreement.

The treaty is in accordance with the Budapest Convention which had 65 other countries join forces to combat cybercrime.



Spokesperson to the national security adviser, Zakari Usman made this known confirming that Nigeria inked the agreement on Wednesday, July 6.

The convention in Budapest is the first of its kind as it seeks to combat worldwide internet fraud and other illegal and unauthorized activities in cyberspaces.

The convention also seeks to create harmonious relationships amongst nations and also improve investigation techniques in combatting cybercrime.

The Budapest Convention is the first international treaty seeking to address Internet crime by harmonizing national laws, improving investigative techniques, and increasing cooperation among nations.

How FEC, Buhari signed Budapest Convention treaty

The Guardian newspaper in its report stated that the milestone was made possible following the approval of the federal executive council led by President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the instrument of accession as well as the transmission to the Council of Europe.

The statement reads partly:

“Against this background and as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the global architecture of cyber security, the Council of Europe invited Nigeria to accede to the Convention on Cybercrime, also known as the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, in July 2017.

“Thereafter, the Nigerian government collaborated with the Council of Europe to provide the necessary frameworks to meet the requirements for the final accent to the Convention. Consequently, Nigeria joined 66 other countries across the world that have signed and ratified the Convention on Cybercrime on July 6, 2022.”

As contained in the statement, Nigeria stands to benefit from the collaboration of international procedural law tools for efficient investigations of cybercrimes.

The treaty will also help Nigeria with the preservation and transfer of electronic evidence as appropriate in relation to any crime. It will also automatically make Nigeria a priority hub for cybercrime capacity-building programs.

EFCC gets unlimited access to INTERPOL’s database

In a similar report, the anti-corruption campaign of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken a huge step.

EFCC and INTERPOL are in a mutual agreement to fight and combat local and international crimes as one.

A deal was signed between both intelligence agencies which now grants the EFCC access to the database of INTERPOL.

EFCC uncovers identity of individuals involved in alteration of presidential pardon list

Meanwhile, a report has confirmed the identity of those involved in the alteration of the 2022 presidential pardon list.

It was gathered that three individuals were discovered to have been responsible for the fraudulent act after the EFCC investigation.

These three individuals are expected to appear before the law court for prosecution in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

