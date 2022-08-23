The people of Katsina state have been thrown into mourning following the death of Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir

According to reports, the traditional ruler died after a brief illness in the early hours of Tuesday morning, August 23 and his family confirmed the development to newsmen

Meanwhile, the deceased, who was the chairman of Katsina Emirate Kingmakers Council, will be buried later in the day according to Islamic rites

One of Katsina Emirate Council’s top kingmakers, Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir, has reportedly passed away.

According to PM News, the Kauran Katsina and District Head of Rimi, aged 77, died at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, August 23.

Before his demise, Hakimin Rimi was among the 40 Kingmakers of the Katsina Emirate Council. Photo credit: Mustapha Rabiu, Katsina Beat

Source: Facebook

What led to Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir's death

He suffered a brief illness shortly after celebrating his 40th anniversary on the throne of Rimi.

The death of the monarch was confirmed by a member of the family, Alhaji Aminu Nuhu-Abdulkadir, Leadership also reported.

Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir will be buried today

According to Islamic rites, the deceased will be buried later in the day. Funeral arrangements are underway.

Before his demise, he was accused of the alleged abduction and forceful marriage of 17-year-old Habiba Isyaku.

Also, Hakimin Rimi was among the 40 Kingmakers of the Katsina Emirate Council.

Source: Legit.ng