Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have reportedly recorded another huge feat in the ongoing war against terrorists

The troops were reported to have bombed the the enclave of the ISWAP, Fiya Ba Yuram, in Sambisa forest

The spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, has also confirmed the development in Abuja

Borno state - Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have bombarded the enclave of the leader of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Fiya Ba Yuram, in Sambisa forest with fighter jets.

The airstrikes, which were carried out on some specific targets in the Tunbuns and Sambisa, reportedly killed scores of terrorists hibernating within the enclaves, Daily Trust reported.

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force bombarded the enclave of ISWAP leader Fiya Ba Yuram, in Sambisa forest with fighter jets. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

It was gathered that Fiya Ba Yuram succeeded the late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, after he was killed by a rival terror group.

After taking over the leadership of the Boko Haram sect, he switched allegiance to ISWAP.

Nigerian Air Force confirms operation

Meanwhile, NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, an Air Commodore, confirmed the development in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Gabkwet, however, said “the NAF won’t, however, be drawn into the details of those neutralized.”

One of the troops who were part of the operations was quoted as saying:

“Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, NAF aircraft were directed to an active location in Sambisa Forest believed to be the enclave of notorious terrorist, Fiya Ba Yuram. Fiya Ba Yuram is the current ISWAP leader of Sambisa Forest who took over the leadership following the demise of Abubakar Shekau.

“Please note that the title ‘Fiya’ connotes the most senior position in the terrorist’s military leadership structure. Note also that Yuram was an ally of Shekau until his demise after which he switched allegiance to ISWAP.”

NAF kills top terrorists’ leader who masterminded attack on Buhari’s convoy

In a related development, the suspected terrorists’ leader, Abdulkarim Faca-Faca, who was among the masterminds of the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance convoy to Katsina has been killed.

He was killed along with eight of his gang members.

The terrorist was reportedly killed on Saturday, August 6, by the airstrike by the team of the Nigerian Air Force during the raid of the terrorists' handouts in Marina village in Safana local government area of Katsina.

