The Nigerian police have arrested a suspect who conspired to kill a former speaker of the House of Representatives

During his interrogation, the suspect gave insight into his reason for working with other suspected killers to assassinate Yakubu Dogara

According to the suspected killer, the ex-speaker was connected to an incident that led to the burning of his house in 2021

One of the suspects arrested for conspiring to assassinate a former Speaker of the House of Representatives has given reasons for his actions.

The Bauchi state commissioner of police, Umar Mamman said that the suspect during an interrogation process linked Dogara to an incident that happened to him in the past.

Daily Trusts reports that Mamman said that the police in the state had received discreet information about some officers of the force planning to sell a riffle.

A suspect said his house was burnt in 2021 because of former speaker Yakubu Dogara. Photo: House of Representatives

He noted that personnel of the Police were deployed to go after the office has received the intel that he was carrying the riffles inside his car,

His words:

"We went after him, we got him and asked about the owner of the car and he said he is the owner, we searched the car and we discovered the guns.

“When we asked who gave him the guns and he confessed he wanted to sell it, we now asked him, is it our own rifles that you want to sell and he said yes."

The commissioner further confirmed that the police officer was arrested and an investigation was launched into his activities, The Punch reports.

Mamman added that in the cause of the investigation, the said officer implicated one person who lived in the same apartment with him.

He said:

“In continuation of our investigations of the first person, he said it was someone in Tafawa Balewa who approached him that he was looking for a rifle to buy and that is what prompted him to carry that gun. When he gave us the name of the person, we went and arrested him.

“When we arrested him, he confessed to us that it is true that he is looking for rifle to buy because something terrible happened to him, that his house alongside those of others were burned during the last December 2021 incident that occurred following the Baba Peter Gonto memorial anniversary."

It was gathered that suspect mentioned the names of some other people including the former speaker in connection to the incident.

The commissioner also noted that the police have adopted an approach where wisdom would be used for the investigation process.

Missing rifle in the armoury within the police force.

Further speaking, Mamman said that following the disappearance of a riffle in the police armoury, he directed an audit of the department.

According to him, it was discovered that aside from the two rifles that were intercepted, some other arms were missing from the armoury.

He said:

“Now that I am talking to you, our armoury officer who retired two years ago was arrested the day before yesterday because we have been looking for him and now he is in our custody.

"We were still investigating and we saw that he has written to the IGP and is alleging that we didn’t call to inform him. I can tell you, if not because of what that man said, he would not discover any statement from another person that his life is at stake."

