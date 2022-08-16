Revelations about the federal government's deal with the terrorists who masterminded the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have unfolded

President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Malam Garba Shehu recently revealed what went down during negotiations

He revealed the federal government met its own part of the deal but the terrorists didn't fulfil theirs

President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu in a recent interview with BBC Hausa opened up on some antecedents involved in the release of some of the hostages Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

As reported by Premium Times, Mr. Shehu revealed that negotiations and an agreement were struck between the federal government and the terrorists to release the hostages.

Malam Garba Shehu in an interview disclosed the deals and negotiations the federal government had with the terrorists who masterminded the Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Photo: Malam Garba Shehu

Mr. Shehu said the federal government met its own side of the bargain but the terrorist failed to release the hostages as promised.

What was bargained

Although Shehu did not divulge if the federal government paid a fee in this regard, however, Shehu stated that an agreement was reached for the wives and children of the terrorists in the custody of law enforcement.

Shehu said some of the released family of the terrorists was the wife of one of the leading men in the group.

Legit.ng gathered that the woman in question gave birth to a set of twins at a health facility.

He said:

“The government also released seven children of the members of the terrorist gangs, as demanded, but they reneged in releasing the train passengers."

Shehu disclosed that the handing over of the family members of the terrorists from the prison facility was done in Adamawa state and while this was done the terrorists refused to release the scores of civilian hostages in their custody.

FG refuses to pay ransom

Meanwhile, Shehu further revealed that the federal government refused to pay the ransom required to be paid for the release of the victims.

It was gathered that 31 of the passengers are still being held in captivity after a series of failed attempts to reach a deal without money.

Reports have it that some of the hostages who have been released so far paid a huge sum of money to regain their freedom.

The negotiator of their release, Tukur Mamu on his part vehemently denied having an idea if a ransom was paid or not.

It was gathered that Mamu has since laid back as the lead negotiator for the release of the hostages due to a serious threat to his life, and the government's lack of support.

Declare state of emergency, Sen. Ndume tells Buhari

In another development, Senator Ali Ndume of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) wants President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security.

He stated that prioritizing security should be on the top of the list of the federal government.

While making a case for the Nigerian army, Senator Udume called on the federal government to begin to fund the army in getting adequate weapons.

