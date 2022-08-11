The stake is high, and the ticket is limited to the 'number one' seat; the - principal seats of the nation's Unity schools

This time around, about 344 civil servants are in the roll to get to be appointed as principals of Nigeria's 110 Unity schools across the country

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry demands all applicants vying for the seat to write competency-based tests from the 2022/2023 academic session, as the result would determine their employment

A recent report by The Punch has it that no fewer than 344 civil servants on the directorate cadre are currently jostling to be appointed principals of the nation’s 110 unity schools across the country.

It was gathered that Nigeria’s 110 unity schools include the special schools for the gifted spread across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

344 civil servants apply for 110 Unity Schools principal seats. Photo credit: Adamu Adamu

Source: Facebook

FG gives condition

The Federal Government had decided that from the 2022/2023 academic session, those appointed principals of the schools must have taken part in a competency-based test and emerge successful.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to a circular obtained by the newspaper, signed by the ministry’s Director, Human Resource Management, David Gende, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the Federal Ministry of Education had already shortlisted 344 persons to take part in the test scheduled to hold in Abuja between August 16 and August 18, 2022.

Those who have passed the first stage

Among the 344 shortlisted persons for the test are 95, -42 current principals directors; 42 deputy directors; and 11 assistant directors.

The remaining 249 candidates include 48 directors and 201 deputy directors.

FG shuts down FCT unity school in Kwali

In a recent move, the Federal Ministry of Education ordered the immediate closure of one of its colleges amid security threats and warnings by the State Security Service.

The Federal Government College, Kwali, located in Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory, was shut down with security beefed up around other unity schools in Nigeria.

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, said the closure became necessary following a security breach on Sheda and Lambata Villages, two suburbs of Kwali Area Council that also threatened FGC Kwali.

Despite ongoing 5-month ASUU strike, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila returns to school

In another development, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has returned to school despite the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the country.

The strike by ASUU has prevented students of government-owned tertiary institutions from continuing their education since February 14, when the industrial action commenced.

However, in a post made on his Facebook account, the speaker said that he was "back to class".

Source: Legit.ng