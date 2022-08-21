The Bauchi state commissioner of police, Umar Sanda, has denied the allegations that some policemen attempted to kill the former speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara

The police boss, in a telephone interview on Sunday, August 21, denied part of the allegations that it was not the truth

Dogara had petitioned the IGP to thoroughly investigate a gun-running involving some police personnel alleged to have attempted to kill him

Bauchi, Bauchi - Umar Sanda, the commissioner of police in Bauchi, has spoken on the threat to life allegation by former speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Dogara, in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, urged the police boss to immediately carried out a thorough investigation on the allegation of gun-running, which involved some police personnel in an attempt to kill him, Vanguard reported.

police speak on alleged attempt to kill ex-house of reps' speaker

Dogara's allegation is not true - Police boss

In a reaction to the petition on Sunday, Sanda, in a telephone interview, denied part of the allegations.

The commissioner disclosed that a full-scale investigation has been launched to get to the root of the allegation

“It is not true and there is no iota of truth in the allegations. What happened is that, we received discreet information that one of our police officers was attempting to sell a rifle, so we went after him,” Sanda said.

Yakubu Dogara petitions IGP over alleged threat to his life

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yakubu Dogara has informed the Nigeria Police Force that his life is in danger due to the activities of some policemen in Bauchi.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives specifically named the policemen involved in the alleged attempt on his life.

Dogara, who represents Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the green chambers, asked the police authorities to intervene PA.

In the petition dated Friday, August 19, the lawmaker asked the IGP to comprehensively investigate gun-running activities involving three persons – Insp. Dakat Samuel, Insp. Auwalu Mohammed and Barau Joel Amos (Sarkin Yaki) in the area.

Dogara added that Amos had confessed that he attempted to buy rifles from the two police officers in order to kill him and three others.

