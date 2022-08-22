The police command in Bauchi on Sunday, August 21, announced that a former armourer in the force has been arrested over claims of threat to life by Ex-speaker Yakubu Dogara.

This was the revelation made to journalists on Sunday by the state's police commissioner, Umar Sanda, PM News reports.

According to Sanda, the arrest of the former armourer who retired in 2020, was in connection to allegations of missing riffles in the command's armoury.

Moreover, the commissioner pointed out that he has ordered stock-taking of the armoury, because aside from the two missing riffles which have been recovered, another one is yet to be accounted for.

He said:

“We have expanded our investigations,” he said, adding that the arrested retired armory officer left the service two years ago.

“We are yet to confirm the claim because it came from only one person, but we have intensified our investigations.

“We will tell the world the outcome of the investigation once we are through with it, there is nothing to hide."

