NBC has extended the 24 hours deadline given to about 51 broadcast stations on Friday to renew the licenses to Wednesday, August

The federal government commission urged the affected broadcast station to make use of the extension to do the needful to avoid being shut down

The commission stated that the extension was due to the intervention of some stakeholders and pleas from some affected broadcast stations

FCT, Abuja - The national broadcasting commission (NBC) has announced a delay in shutting down broadcast stations that have yet to renew their licenses.

On Friday, August 19, the commission threatened to revoke the licenses of Silverbird, AIT, Raypower FM, Rhythm FM and other stations for failing to renew their licences, Channels Television reported.

According to NBC, the debt the stations are owing amounted to N2.66bn.

The federal government commission also urged the broadcast stations to shut down within 24 hours.

Why NBC delays shutting down of broadcast station owning government

However, on Saturday, NBC said it extended the shutdown deadline till Wednesday, August 24.

The statement from the commission stated that any affected station that do not pay its debt between now and Tuesday, August 23 should shut down by 12a.m on Wednesday.

Further speaking on the extension, the commission noted that:

“this extension is due to the appeal by the affected Broadcast Stations, relevant stakeholders, public-spirited individuals and organisations.”

From AIT to Silverbird, Beat FM: Full list of 52 broadcast stations whose licenses were revoked by NBC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday, August 19, revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others.

A statement by the NBC indicates that the action was taken against the media houses over their failure to renew their licences amounting to N2.66 billion, Channels TV reported.

It was gathered that the media houses were given a two-week waiver in May to renew their licences after which they risked the revocation of their broadcast licences.

