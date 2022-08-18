Starting from Thursday, September 1, commercial motorcycles, Okada, will not be allowed to operate in four more LGAs and five LCDAs in Lagos

The state government made the announcement on Thursday, August 18, in a bid to improve security in Nigeria's economic capital

Local government areas affected are Kosofe Local Government, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Shomolu Local Government, and Mushin Local Government

Lagos - The Lagos state government, on Thursday, August 18, announced the extension of the Okada ban to four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and five Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also directed full enforcement to start from Thursday, September 1.

The Lagos state government has extended the Okada ban to four more LGAs and five LCDAs. Photo credit: Damilare Okunola

Source: UGC

Additional councils where the total Okada ban is pronounced by the state government include:

Kosofe Local Government Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Shomolu Local Government Mushin Local Government Ikosi-Isherri LCDA Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Isolo LCDA Bariga LCDA Odi-Olowo LCDA.

Okada ban: Previous directive by Sanwo-Olu

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier banned motorcycles on highways and six local governments and nine Local Council Development Areas.

The governor said the state government will go ahead with its proposed ban on motorcycles, adding that security services and Lagos state government are on the same page with the development.

He also assured that the state's security architecture would not be compromised in any way so that Lagos residents will continue to live their lives and do their business without any fear or favour.

"So, I am happy that all of us, the security operatives and government are on the same page with this and we will also be going ahead with our plans,” the governor of Lagos state said.

Okada ban: Lagos govt to crush 2,228 motorcycles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Task Force was set to crush another set of 2,228 impounded commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada on Friday, June 3.

The task force's chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, a chief superintendent of police, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Thursday, June 2.

The statement was signed by the director, press and public affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

Source: Legit.ng