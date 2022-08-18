Earlier, the Academic Staff Union of Universities urged Nigerian students not to vote for politicians who would not develop the education sector

A few hours after the report, the minister of education called on the union to pay Nigerian students for wasted time

In a new development, the government, through its minister, Adamu Adamu, called on Nigerian students to sue ASUU and noted it won't pay the striking lecturers

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has called on the students affected by the industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sue the union, The Cable reports.

At a briefing held at the presidential villa on Thursday, August 18, the minister was asked if the federal government has plans to compensate students affected by the industrial action.

Prof. Adamu Adamu, says the implementation of the federal government ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy is the only condition delaying the truce with the ASUU. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Facebook

Responding, Adamu said it is the duty of ASUU to compensate the students, not the federal government.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We are all hit by this strike action, perhaps because students have to spend an extra one year or two, you can say, they are worst hit. If you had the chance, or the capacity to measure the effect of that on the economy, the economy is also a victim, parents are also victims.”

Adamu insisted that the federal government bears no liability to compensate millions of students grounded for six months over lost time.

He also said if the students are determined to get compensated, they should take ASUU to court.

Adamu says no payment of salaries for striking lecturers

Adamu also said the lecturers will not be paid salaries for the six months they are absent from work.

He affirmed:

“I think the stand that the government has taken now, not to pay no work done, I think that’s the only thing in the hand of the government to ensure that there’s penalty for some behaviour like this.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Don Great wrote

"Instead the students should drag FG to Court for reneging on their promises to ASUU.

"They should honour their agreement with ASUU."

Thomas Homen said

"That's a hate speech Mr! Very soon una go blame the students for not protesting against ASUU "

Maikudi Bala maintained

"ASUU has sued them, as parents go and acquit them."

Quincy Cruz stated

"When FELA called Nigeria leaders animals in agbada and suit this is an example."

Arowolö Ādam II revealed

"To be sincere, this strike may last till 2023 when TINUBU becomes the President.

It's so unfortunate."

Simeon Ifeyinwa Ruth said

"There was a country."

Lasisi Karimot Oluwafunke stated

"God will judge all of you."

2023: ASUU president reveals politicians Nigerian students should not vote for as strike continues

Meanwhile, Professor Osodeke has said Nigerian students should not vote for politicians who have their children studying in institutions outside the country.

Speaking on some of the way forwards on the lingering strike, the ASUU president said students should not vote for politicians who would not represent their interests.

Osodeke said this in response to a question on what Nigerian students could do amid the lingering ASUU strike.

Source: Legit.ng