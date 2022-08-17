There is serious panic in Jigawa state at the moment following the announcement by the state government for all schools to be shut down

Residents and students have been left to scamper for safety following the announcement

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to give reasons why the closure of schools was announced

Jigawa, Dutse - Emerging reports have confirmed that the Jigawa state government has announced the immediate closure of schools due to security threats.

Premium Times reported that the order for the closure of schools took effect from Wednesday, August 17.

The closure of schools in Jigawa was confirmed by the state's ministry of education. Photo: Jigawa state

Source: Twitter

It was confirmed that pupils writing their exams had to immediately halt the process for immediate closure.

Legit.ng gathered that the unprecedented announcement of school closure has since caused panic amongst residents in Jigawa state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Students were reportedly seen stranded waiting for evacuation options and aid to leave school.

Confirming the closure, Wasilu Umar from the Jigawa state ministry of education said it was true but did not go into details about what might have prompted the announcement.

Teachers, recounts effect of closure

While giving an account of the whole development, a headmaster in a primary school situated in the state capital (Dutse) said:

“We are asked to shut down and release the students immediately.

“The pupils are yet to sit for the Basic Science and Islamic Religion Knowledge (IRK) examinations before they were asked to leave.

“The closure is indefinite until further notice. We believe that it is due to the deteriorating security situation in the state."

Also, one of the pupils in the Nuhu Sanusi Government Day Secondary School told reporters that they were asked to leave without taking the Civic Education examination billed to hold tomorrow.

The incident is following the attack on Immigration personnel last week Tuesday in Magari Local Government Area of the state. In the attack, an officer was killed and two others were injured.

The Police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said the Police Command in the state did not order the closure of the schools, and the Ministry of Education is yet to brief the command as to what led to the sudden decision.

Source: Legit.ng