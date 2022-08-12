The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has decried the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), boasting that such can not happen under his watch.

Speaking at the commemoration of this year’s International youth Day in Abuja on Friday, Atiku said his father did not want him to go to school, but he was able to embrace education up till university level.

Atiku said the most important and fundamental rights of any youth is education, saying “I take very strong exception to the strike by ASUU and the inability of the government to resolve that crisis. It will never happen under a PDP government or under my administration when I am elected.”

Atiku, who said he was an investor in the education sector, added that it is the responsibility of any responsible government to make sure that right is given to every Nigerian every youth in this country.

On his part, Delta state Governor and the PDP vice presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, asked the youths to vote for an experienced politician like Atiku that will take Nigeria out of the woods.

Okowa, who spoke at the Green Assembly Initiative (GAI) Youth Rally to mark the International Youth Day, said Nigeria is currently too fractured for an inexperienced person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Atiku has what it takes to right all the wrongs done to the nation by the present administration.

Okowa wondered why the country will not allow much talked about State Police to secure lives and properties or embrace National Health Insurance policy for all, promising that Atiku administration will do it for the benefit of Nigerians.

“So the right thing is to ensure that the states are able to have their own police where they are officially equipped. And then they can go out in support of whatever the federal government police is doing. To secure the land.”

Speaking on the theme of the International Youth Day, 2022, titled: Inter-generational solidarity creating a world for all ages, Chairman of the Green Assembly Initiative (GAI), Comrade Duke Alamboye, said the challenges of insecurity, dilapidated infrastructure are what Nigerians are inundated with on a daily basis over the years.

Source: Legit.ng