Governor Bello Matawalle has announced the death penalty for anyone found guilty of banditry and bandit-related offences in the state

The governor, in a live broadcast on Tuesday, said he had assented to the bill that prescribed a death penalty for bandits and related offences since 2022

Matawalle stressed that the development is part of his administration's efforts to find lasting solutions to banditry bedevilling the country

Gusau, Zamfara - The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has signed into law a death penalty for any person found guilty of banditry, rustling, cultism or acting informant to bandits

The governor announced this in a live broadcast on Tuesday morning, August 16, The Punch reported.

Matawalle noted that he assented to the bill on “prohibition and punishment for banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping and other incidental offences 2022” on June 28, last year.

He maintained that the law provided a legal framework for prosecuting offenders of bandits-related crimes.

List of criminals to get death penalty in Zamfara

“Based on the new law, anyone found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism, or serving as a bandits’ informant is subject to the death penalty.”

The governor also noted that anyone guilty of supporting the bandits in any manner will be subjected to life in prison, 20 years of imprisonment or 10 years jail term without any option of fine.

According to Matawalle, the development is part of his administration’s efforts to end the banditry problem that has plagued the states for over a decade.

