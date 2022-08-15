As the Monday sit-at-home continues in Anambra state, traders, shop owners and transport operators say they are getting tired

Many of them lamented that the exercise had become wasteful and it is economically affecting them.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, who declared the exercise, had long announced its cancellation, but the people had continued to observe it for fear of being attacked

Onitsha - Residents of Anambra have lamented that they are tired of the sit-at-home restrictions imposed on them by unknown gunmen.

Some of them, especially shop owners, said they are tired of sacrificing every Monday for fear of being attacked.

Governor Soludo has frequently assured residents of their safety but to no avail. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Though commercial activities are gradually returning to Awka, Ekwulobia and Onitsha, the situation in Nnewi is still tight according to The Nation newspaper.

However, banks and markets are still under lock and key.

One of the commercial bus drivers, Nnamdi, said people are fed up with what he described as ‘imprisonment’ of residents.

His words:

“Hunger has dealt with many homes since this nonsense started. They crumbled people’s businesses, children no longer go to school and workers weekends extended till Tuesday. It’s very painful.”

Mrs Mary Enuma, who sells food stuff in Ochanja market in Onitsha, said they still observe sit-at-home because of fear.

According to her, she lost her goods worth over N28,000 on one of the days because the hoodlums were moving around to monitor movements and attack harmless people.

Speaking opn the issue, Anambra state commissioner for information, Sir Paul Nwosu, said it was a gradual process, adding the major problem with some people is fear despite Governor’ Chukwuma Soludo’s full security assurance.

Herdsmen not responsible for killing in my community - Anambra district leader

In a related development, the President General of Umueri community in Anambra state, Ambassador Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has condemned a video being circulated on social media with allegations that Fulani herdsmen killed a man in his domain.

In a statement sent to journalists in Thursday night, August 11, Chief Metchie warned those spreading the false information to desist from such unwholesome acts that he said had the potency to provoke hatred between Umueri and Fulani community.

Metchie, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and Africa’s director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, also warned that perpetrators of fake news to desist from such unpatriotic acts.

Nigeria Police Force nab two bandits in Imo state

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Imo, the police command have apprehended two gunmen at Avu in Owerri West council of the state.

The two suspects, Yahaya Samaila, 23, and Saminu Abubakar, 24, both of Kware local government area of Sokoto state, were said to be among those terrorising the residents within Ama-Hausa extension area at Avu.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam said that the suspects were apprehended in the aftermath of the mandate of the commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, to the command’s tactical teams to raid all criminal enclaves.

Source: Legit.ng