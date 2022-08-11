The governor of Ebonyi state and chairman of the Southeast governors' forum, David Umahi, has said university educated is overrated in Nigeria

Umahi said university education is not for all, adding that what most countries strive to achieve are secondary school and vocational education

The governor noted that the federal government cannot borrow over N1trn to solve the problem of ASUU, which has been on industrial strike for about 6 months.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state and chairman of the Southeast governors’ forum, has said that university education is not for everybody.

The governor said this while noting that it is unreasonable for Federal Government to borrow over N1trn to meet the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s demands, The Punch reported.

He said this while speaking on the industrial action the varsities’ lecturers embarked upon when he received a Nigerian Police Trust Fund delegation on Wednesday, August 10.

Umahi noted that education and security are the country's two most challenging problems.

According to him, Nigeria's education system is not well articulated, adding that the basic education attained in every country is secondary or vocational.

“University education is not for everybody and that is the truth. The basic education every country strives to attain is secondary school and vocational schools. These are the basic schools, and when you have these qualifications, you will be able to use it either to start up something or to be able to use it to be employed.”

