Troops of Operation Delta Safe in the northwest zone of the country has continued to sustain operational activities in the area

The operations are combing the criminal enclaves for illegal operation in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state respectively.

The latest update by the Nigerian Military indicates a renewed campaign to flush out the criminal elements completely

DHQ - Troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last two weeks apprehended 10 suspected pipeline vandals and two high profile sea pirates in the Niger Delta.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing on Thursday, August 11 at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Major-General Onyeuko said the Nigerian military will sustain its operations in the oil-rich region. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Onyeuko gave the names of the arrested sea pirates as Fagha Golden (aka) Fine Boy and Victor Elkanah (aka) Victor Padi.

Onyeuko said:

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe has sustained offensive posture to deny criminal’s the much needed space for their illegal operation in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state respectively.

“In the process several illegal oil refining sites were discovered and destroyed. These includes 37, 68 dugout pits, 188 storage tanks, 33 wooden boats, 16 pumping machines, 1 generator, 1 vehicle, 175 cooking ovens and 23 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Also, recovered was Three Million Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand (3,750,000) litres of crude oil and Two Million and Nineteen Thousand (2,019,000) litres of automotive gas oil and the arrest of 10 suspected pipeline vandals.

“Additionally, troops arrested 2 high profile sea pirates known as Fagha Golden (aka) fine boy at Nonwa village in Tai Local Government Area and Victor Elkanah (aka) Victor Padi at Pharzy Spring Diagnostic and Wellness Hospital, One-Eleme local government area of Rivers state.

“The suspects are notorious for the series of armed attacks on oil vessels, kidnapping of expatriates and illegal oil bunkering within the state.”

CAS to NAF commanders: Intensify onslaught against terrorists

Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force operational commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country have been charged to annihilate terrorists in their domains.

The charge was given by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao when he met the frontline commanders.

Air Marshal Amao also assured them that efforts were at advanced stage to procure more combat platforms for the NAF to meet their demands.

Insecurity: CODE to launch monthly security dossiers in Nigeria

In a related development, a Civil Society Organisation, Connected Development (CODE) is launching a monthly security dossiers that will serve as security advisories for policymakers and security agencies in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal revealed this during an interactive session with media executives on Friday, August 6.

According to Lawal, the monthly security dossiers will be regular and timely over time.

