UNICEF Nigeria via its official Instagram page notified members of the public not to fall victim to a donation being spearheaded by Opeyemi Falegan

The humanitarian organization shared a screenshot of account details made available by Falegan while warning people against donating their money

Hours after the post, Felgan returned to his Instagram page sharing details of the amount raised for people in Ukraine

The Nigerian faction of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has issued a disclaimer on its official Instagram page, @unicef_nigeria, against actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan.

A post shared on the page captured a screenshot of bank account details initially posted on social media via Falegan’s Instagram page.

The humanitarian organization described Falegan’s fundraising efforts as ‘fictitious’ while warning members of the public to be aware.

“UNICEF Nigeria is aware of a fictitious donation drive to raise funds for UNICEF. Please be aware that all legitimate campaigns for donations are hosted on the UNICEF website www.unicef.org and verified social media pages," the disclaimer read.

Falegan shares new post

Hours after the post went live, Falegan returned to his Instagram page with the same account details that had been flagged by @unicef_nigeria.

He, however, tagged the main UNICEF Instagram page while insisting that his donation efforts were carried out for victims of the Ukrainian war.

Falegan wrote:

"We were able to raise 61pounds for the people of Ukraine through @unicef , this is for the people of Ukraine who passed through a lot of dysfunctional/ disheartening situations in recent times."

Nkechi Blessing continues to drag Falegan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a new twist emerged in the ongoing online dragging and messy separation of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan.

Nkechi shared a screenshot of her chat with Falegan where she asked if they are legally married to each other.

In the caption of the screenshot, she wrote an epistle to apologise to everyone who feels she and Falegan are married and declared that failed relationship is better than a failed marriage.

