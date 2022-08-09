Nigerian leaders have been criticised for mismanaging the country by renowned Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

In what will probably annoy many politicians, renowned Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has criticised political leadership in Nigeria, saying the nation has a weak justice system.

The controversial cleric made this known while speaking at a peace building symposikum organised in Maiduguri as part of initiatives to reintegrate former Boko Haram insurgents into society, Channels TV reports.

He said:

“Whoever has any interest in our country, we have made available for him soldiers he can conscript

“So why do we leave our children uneducated? Why is education not for everybody? Why do we leave our population poor?

“Some Nigerians are riding private jets while some Nigerians don’t know where to put their children in school. There is social injustice. If you go to the court system, justice is not there. The fabric of power is broken down. So, the children are there to be used by anybody.”

Sheikh Gumi says he will no longer mediate for bandits, gives reason

Meanwhile, Gumi had said he has stopped mediating for armed bandits following their declaration as terrorists by the court.

Gumi said this in an exclusive interview in Kaduna on Wednesday, December 8.

With the declaration of the bandits as terrorists, Gumi said it will be dangerous for him to continue to engage the bandits.

He said:

“Since the federal government has declared them terrorists, I don’t have anything to do with them anymore."

Terrorists release another 5 Kaduna-bound train passengers, 35 still in hostage

The attackers of the Abuja-Kaduna train bound released another 5 victims of the kidnapped passengers on Tuesday, August 2.

The 5 victims are Mustapha Umar Imam (Professor), Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

In another report by the Nigerian Tribune, the newly released 5 victims brought the number of those released to 37, while 35 others still remain in captivity.

The release of the passengers was confirmed to journalists in Kaduna by the lead negotiator and media consultant to Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu. Mamu urged the government to be fast and negotiate for the release of the other victims who were still captive of the bandits, adding that the condition they are is not good.

