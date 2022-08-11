Pastor Enoch Adeboye has spoken on the awesome power of God and his divine protection during the COVID-19 pandemic

The general overseer of the RCCG said on Wednesday, August 10, that nobody died in his village, Ifewara, Osun state, during the pandemic

According to him, it was God's protection, not the fact that people were very careful and compliant with the rules of hygiene

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has revealed how his persons in his village, in Ifewara, Osun, survived during the COVID-19 pandemic despite massive loss of lives.

According to Adeboye on Wednesday, August 10, during the RCCG's 70th Annual Convention, his kinsmen overcome the pandemic not because they were too careful, but on God's protection, Vanguard reports.

Adeboye said it was God who protected his village people (Photo: Redeemed Christina Church of God)

Source: Facebook

He went on to disclose that during the terrible period, not even one person in the area was seen wearing a face mask, yet nobody died.

His words:

“I think it was yesterday I was asking the workers, are you alive today because you took good care during the pandemic? Is that why you are still alive?

“I told them and said, throughout the period, I never saw a single fellow wearing a mask in my village, Ifewara, Osun State. I never saw one and I went home several times and you know what? Not a single one of them died. Who took care? God."

Meanwhile, Adeboye had revealed that some people mocked him when he lost his biological son in May 2021.

He stated this on Tuesday night, August 9 during the ongoing 70th annual convention of the church.

His words:

“Some of you have heard this before: when I was in the saddest period of my life, with so many questions and I know that even in my deep sorrow some people were still laughing at me.”

RCCG camp ground will soon attain Vatican city status - Adeboye

According to him, the Redemption Camp would carry the tag of a city just like the Vatican city independent of any state’s authority.

He also named the longest road on the camp after the founder of the church, Late Pastor Josiah Akindayomi.

