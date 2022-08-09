The government of Akwa Ibom state has issued a strong warning to the federal government over a lingering issue

The state government warned the federal government, Seplat and other interested parties to stay clear of the acquisition of the shares of Mobil

The state government said this in a statement personally signed by its Attorney-General and commissioner of justice, Uko Essien Udom (SAN)

Uyo - The Akwa Ibom state government has stated that the proposed acquisition of shallow water assets of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited by Seplat Energy is an interference with judicial process.

The state Attorney General, Uko Udom, in a press release, said that the proposed transaction is subject to an existing retraining order from the State High Court.

The Udom Emmanuel-led government warned the federal government of over-reaching itself.

Source: Facebook

Part of the statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president (media and publicity), to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as minister of petroleum resources has consented to the acquisition of shallow water assets of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited by Seplat Energy.

“This is to inform the general public that this proposed transaction is subject to restraining orders of injunction of the High Court of Akwa Ibom State, sitting in Uyo in Suits No. HEK/56/2018, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF AKWA IBOM STATE V. MOBIL PRODUCING NIGERIA UNLIMITED and HU/209/2020, MOBIL PRODUCING NIGERIA UNLIMITED V. GOVERNOR OF AKWA IBOM STATE & 3 OTHERS.

“ExxonMobil, Seplat Energy, NNPC Ltd and the Federal Government of Nigeria, all have actual knowledge of the court orders, having been duly served with the orders and/or various newspaper publications of same.

“This executive interference with the judicial process of a court of competent jurisdiction is sad and ill-advised, and is contemptuous of the High Court of Akwa Ibom state.

The state urges the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to take the above facts into consideration as it considers its position in this matter.

“TAKE NOTICE THEREFORE that anyone who deals with the shares or assets of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited during the subsistence of the said orders and in the pendency of the above suits does so at their own risk. Let the buyer beware.”

