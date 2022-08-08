Governor Hope Uzodimma received a courtesy call a federal government delegation on Monday, August 8

The delegation which mandate focuses on anti-oil theft was led by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva

Governor Uzodimma told the delegation that his government has partnered with joint forces of the security agencies to curb oil theft and secure oil production in the state

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has declared war against oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism in the state.

The governor made the declaration while meeting with a federal government delegation on anti-oil theft led by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva.

Governor Uzodimma told the delegation that his government has been working with security agencies on the issue in Imo. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor together and the CEO of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari were also among the delegation.

Governor Uzodimma in his address disclosed efforts his government has made with joint forces of the security agencies to curb oil theft and secure oil production in the state which has been resuscitated from its low level production.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He further called for more sophisticated collaboration between the federal government, NNPC Nigerian Limited, stakeholders and the grassroots to eliminate the menace in the state.

Speaking earlier, Sylva commended the governor for his efforts in curbing oil theft and securing oil facilities in Imo state.

He raised the alarm that crude oil theft has become a national emergency and stressed on the urgent collaboration of the state, stakeholders and the grassroots.

On his part, General Irabor disclosed that security agencies would escalate actions to ensure that issues of oil theft and installations are stemmed, adding that it cannot be done without help from Nigerians in the grassroots.

I entered into a covenant with shared prosperity, says Hope Uzodimma

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently reiterated his commitment and administration’s resolve to serve and work for the common good of Imolites especially as it concerns development and wealth creation.

The governor stated that he tends to achieve this by placing the state above personal interest.

Speaking at the flag-off of a road construction, Governor Uzodimma restated that upon assumption of office, he entered into a covenant of shared prosperity with only the people as his asset.

Insecurity: CODE to launch monthly security dossiers in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a Civil Society Organisation, Connected Development (CODE) is launching a monthly security dossiers that will serve as security advisories for policymakers and security agencies in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal revealed this during an interactive session with media executives on Friday, August 6.

According to Lawal, the monthly security dossiers will be regular and timely over time.

Source: Legit.ng