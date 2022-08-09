Richard Oghenerhoro, a senior civil servant, has landed himself in trouble after making public the details of fake employment he uncovered in the ministry of work and housing

According to the Public Service Rule, his action attracts termination of appointment or forceful requirement, and this has been recommended in the report submitted to Babatunde Fashola's office

However, four others have also been recommended for re-deployment for documenting and enrolling the officers Oghenerhoro uncovered

FCT, Abuja - Richard Oghenerhoro, a senior civil servant, will be facing disciplinary action after he uncovered fake employment in the federal ministry of works and housing.

Oghenerhoro, according to The Punch, revealed the result of his findings to the public. This attracts disciplinary action under the public service rule.

Under the rule, the whistleblower’s action is considered misconduct, breach of oath of secrecy, unauthorised disclosure of official information, and copying of official documents.

The disciplinary action is a direct termination of appointment or forced retirement for the offences.

This came as the ministry, which was headed by Babatunde Fashola, would redeploy four others who documented and enrolled the officers uncovered by Oghenerhoro into the integrated payroll and personal information system (IPPIS) platform.

The investigative panel included these in their recommendations.

The panel was headed by a senior officer of the ministry, Rufus-Ebegba Immaculate, who submitted the report to the office of Fashola.

The panel, in its report stated that one of the civil servants with a fake employment letter said:

“His uncle got the job for him and had no idea about the status of his letter; he also informed the committee that he has been receiving salary since January, 2020.”

