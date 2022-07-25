The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the right-thinking Nigerians will vote for APC in 2023

The minister was responding to questions related to Nigerians' perceptions and if people will still vote for the APC in the 2023 poll

Fashola maintained that no government has faced what the APC has faced, citing COVID-19 and scarcity of resources due to war in the global parlance

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has said Nigerians who are thinking right are the ones that will vote for the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections.

The Cable reports Fashola claimed while featuring on the Channels TV programme, Politics today on Sunday, July 24.

The minister was responding to questions about Nigerians’ perception of the ruling party and if the party would be re-elected in the 2023 poll.

People will vote APC because of what they have done to Nigerians - Fashola

Fashola said that the APC would be re-elected based on what it has done for the people compared to the previous governments.

He said Nigerians had had the experience of two governments.

“On a very deep reflection, right-thinking and well-meaning Nigerians will re-elect our party into governance. I am optimistic about that.”

We have served Nigeria as efficient as we can - Fashola

He expressed that the APC had served the country as efficiently as possible and in the most difficult times.

Fashola, optimistic that Nigerians will vote for APC in 2023, said no government has ever faced COVID-19 and scarcity of resources due to the war the APC had experienced.

Source: Legit.ng