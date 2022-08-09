A Nigerian has reportedly revealed how he spent 14 years awaiting trial in Owerri Prison, Imo state capital

In what can be described as another terrible tale from the country, a Nigerian has reportedly spent 14 years of his youthful years awaiting trial in Owerri prison.

This was discovered when two Catholics priests, Rev. Fr. Remigius Him and Rev. Fr. Jude Onuoha, went to the prison to celebrate their priestly silver jubilee with the inmates, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Speaking on behalf of the inmates, the Provost of the inmates, Onyeka Mbaeri, disclosed that he had spent 14 years awaiting trial in the prison.

Mbaeri also commended the clerics for remembering the inmates as they celebrate their priestly silver jubilee.

Welcoming the jubilarians earlier, the Deputy Comptroller, Welfare, Mrs. Ejuka Marvis Clara, commended the Catholic priests for what she termed “your thoughtfulness and forthrightness, in coming to celebrate with the forgotten members of the society”.

Addressing the inmates, Rev. Onuoha said:

“I am aware of the fact that most of you are here for the crimes you knew nothing about. Some are here for offenses they are guilty of. I urge you all to be prayerful and look up to God.”

Prisoner laments, says Osinbajo, Aregbesola, Uzodimma gave them empty promise

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Governor Hope Uzodimma, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola have been accused of not fulfilling their promises to prisoners in Owerri, Imo state.

This was disclosed by an inmate, Andrew Ukwuegbunwa, when two Catholic priests Rev. Fr. Remigius Him and Rev. Fr. Jude Onuoha, were in the prison to celebrate their priestly silver jubilee with the inmates.

In his account, Ukwuegbunwa who maintained his innocence of the alleged crime for which he has remained in detention.

He recalled that when hoodlums stormed the prison in 2021, he did not want to complicate his matter by running away as others did.

