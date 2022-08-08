The minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, has been conferred with a fellowship honour by the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)

Pantami, with the honour, becomes the first and only African to be recognised by the international cyber security guru

CIISec, also called Home of Cyber, is the only genuine information and cybersecurity institution recognised by the Royal Charter of Information in the United Kingdom since 2018

Isa Pantami, the minister of communication and digital economy, has received fellowship status at the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec), a global information guru.

Daily Nigerian reported that the honour was conferred on Pantami following a rigorous interview and evaluation.

Pantami Becomes First and Only African To Be Recognised by Global Information Guru Photo Credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

Thus, the award made the minister become the first and only African fellow admitted into the CIISec and 89 other fellows.

Why Pantami gets UK fellowship honour

The fellowship is bestowed on individuals who have earned respect and authority within the cybersecurity community with a commitment to developing the profession.

CIISec, which is also known as the Home of Cyber, has been recognised as the only genuine information and cyber security institution by the Royal Charter of Incorporation in the United Kingdom since 2018.

The institute is dedicated to raising professional standards in the information and cybersecurity world.

The details of the conferment were explained on the institute’s website, which read in part:

“Professor Pantami, who is a passionate advocate of acquiring professional skills that meet the demand of the future work environment.”

Source: Legit.ng