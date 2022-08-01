The minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, has rejected the federal government's plan to increase tax on calls and data

If the federal government's planned increment is implemented, the total tax telecom consumers will pay will be 12.5 per cent

The minister added that the telecom industry has made lots of contributions to the Nigeria economy

Isa Pantami, the minister of communication and digital economy, has rejected the federal government’s five per cent increase on exercise duty to telecommunication services.

If the new increment is implemented, the total tax telecom consumers will be paying for the services is 12.5.

Pantami Tackles FG, Rejects Tax Increment on Calls, Data Photo Credit: Professor Isa Ali Pantami

Source: Facebook

The minister made his position known while speaking in Lagos at the exhibition by the Nigerian office for developing the indigenous telecom sector, an agency in the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Pantami maintained that the telecom sector contributes a lot to the Nigerian economy, stating that more taxes could negatively impact its development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He then called on the government to consider increasing the taxes on other sectors of the economy that are not contributing to national development.

Source: Legit.ng