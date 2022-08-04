Niger Republic has recognised some influential Nigerians with its Order of Merit of Niger, Great Master of National Award

The award was given on Wednesday, August 3, when it marks its independence from the French government since 1960

Recipients of the awards are two presidential aides, two businessmen (one of which was Aliko Dangote) and two state governors

Niger Republic - As a memomrable way to commemorate its Independence Day on August 3, the Republic of Niger on Wednesday, August 3, honoured six Nigerians with its rare national award.

The award, Order of Merit of Niger, Great Master of National Awards, is in recognition of the Nigerian citizens' roles in the promotion of better relations between the two sister states.

Aliko Dangote was one of the prominent Nigerians honoured with the award (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Those selected for this award are two presidential aides, two businessmen and two state governors.

Their names are as follows:

The Senior Special Assistant (Household and Domestic Affairs) to the President, Sarki Abba The State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure. Alhaji Aliko Dangote Abdulsamad Rabi'u, President BUA Group Governor Alhaji Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)

In giving the awards, President Mohammed Bazoum said his country cherished Nigeria as one of its closest neighbours and friends.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu was one of those who graced the occasion.

The day is set aside to mark the nation's independence from France in 1960 and since 1975 has been recognised as "tree planting day" as trees are planted across the nation to aid the fight against desertification.

N1.14bn vehicles for Niger Republic: Yes, we did it, here's why, FG explains

Meanwhile, the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the sum of N1.14 billion for the purchase of vehicles for Niger Republic.

During the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, August 3, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, confirmed the expenditure.

Mrs. Ahmed explained that the disbursement of the fund was to enhance the capacity to protect the country as it relates to security and also to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng