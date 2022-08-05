The Federal Government, politicians and key players in politics have been urged to provide a safe environment for the media to do their jobs

The call was made to the Nigerian government and politicians by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

According to the governor, his administration will continue to promote the freedom of the press in Lagos state

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said called on politicians and public office holders to refrain from gagging the media.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) with the theme: Journalist and Digitalisation: the Imperative of Good Corporate Governance in Ikeja, the governor warned that press freedom is among the important aspects of democracy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has assured that his government will make the environment safe for the media to carry out their job. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

The Nation reports that the governor also called for corporate governance and self-regulation of the digital space which he said would eradicate false information and fake news.

Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration will continue to promote the freedom of the press by enabling a safe environment for journalists in the state to practice their profession unhindered.

His words:

“I stand with you (media practitioners) in solidarity to say that, indeed, your profession is not just a noble one but it’s the one that gives the general public an independent assessment, holding our governance and government accountable at all times.

"And so, we need to be very careful as politicians and public officers that we do not gag this profession (media) and do not unduly stifle free press."

