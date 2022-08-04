Adegoke Adeyemi: Unbelievable Reason given as 17-yr-old Youth Kills Self
The police in Kwara has confirmed the death of a 17-year-old student of Offa Grammar School in Offa Local Government Area, Adegoke Adeyemi, who took his own life for failing to pass a promotion examination from SS1 to SS2.
The tragedy was contained in a statement released by the Kwara state police public relation officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin, Vanguard reports.
In his report, SP Ajayi noted that the remains of Adeyemi was removed from a tree behind Ariya Garden Hotel, Offa, by some policemen from the divisional police headquarters in the Offa area of the state
The police spokesman said the deceased could not contain his pain after his was asked to repeat the class due to his failure.
PM News quoted him as adding:
”The corpse was taken to the Offa General Hospital for autopsy, while an investigation has been launched into the matter."
