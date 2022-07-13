On Wednesday, June 29, young Roid Fajingbesi arrived in the city of Lagos from Bayelsa after a tiring and incredible 3-day bicycle journey that started on the 27th of June.

The brave 22-year-old 500 level mechatronics engineering student from Federal University Otuoke bares it all with Legit.ng in this exclusive interview, particularly about how he achieved the historic personal feat.

Roid is set to embark on another bicycle trip for sick kids in Nigeria.

How Roid covered 6 states in 3 days with a bicycle

Before kicking off the journey from his campus on the 27th of June, the Ondo state indigene said he had to do a lot of practising in order to be ready and psyched up for the journey ahead.

The 4th child in a family of 5 told Legit.ng's Victor Duru in an exclusive chat that he did a mock bicycle trip from the campus to Ughelli in Delta state on June 21st - which is about 250km to and fro.

Roid added that he also did 60km trips with the bicycle within Bayelsa state.

Why Roid embarked on the daring journey

Bearing in mind the dangers associated with road trips, especially across states in Nigeria, one wouldn't help but wonder what inspired this young man to go on such a journey.

According to the young man, who owns an engineering startup called Roidfaj Technologies Limited, the desire to achieve greatness was the core reason behind the trip.

"The major reason behind these trips is for greatness, I tag the trips 'Fearless journey to greatness'.

"I believe doing this would bring me to the limelight, I would get recognized and from there people can start picking interest in me,'' he explained.

Roid furthered that the trip was also an avenue for him to prevent himself from getting into depression.

"Also, at some particular point in time, depression want to set in, so I had to do something to get myself out of that mode, something that would be beneficial."

Roid was also out to inspire people with his journey as well as to garner personal experience. He said:

"This my journey to greatness is also to inspire people that " once you can set a goal or a challenge, you can achieve it" and also that, there's no limit to what a hardworking and fearless human being can achieve.

"I want to meet with great people, because I believe the my journey to greatness would create an avenue for me to meet them. People like Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, Don Jazzy, Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana amongst others."

His Bayelsa-Lagos bicycle trip was also to send an important message to the world.

"Lastly to tell the world to always keep moving, to always keep a foot ahead of the other one, because once there's a starting point, there's always a finishing line, unless you stop that's when you won't be able to make it to the finish line. Either by crawling or walking or running, just make sure one step is ahead of the other."

Challenges Roid faced in the course of the journey

While embarking on the journey, Roid said he had in mind that anything could happen and tried to be prepared for uncertainties.

On the cost of the trip, Roid revealed that he actually took a loan from Kuda bank which he used in purchasing the bicycle.

"The funds I use in doing this were from a loan I got from kuda bank, that was how I got my bicycle and other stuff, and friends too helped me out."

Roid said he would lodge in guest houses when it got dark and suffered skin discolouration by reason of riding under different weather conditions.

His iPhone12 also got damaged in the course of the journey. Roid recalled that rode from Bayelsa to Delta to Edo to Ondo to Ogun and then Lagos.

Roid's family's reaction to the daring trip

On how his family reacted to his trip, Roid said he got the backing of his father who he described as 'The Supreme Judge.' He stated:

"My Dad is the supreme judge in our house. Once I'm able to explain myself, he would support me.

"In my family, we have the freedom to do new things.

"One major thing is that my dad would support whatever I want to do, so far I'm not doing anything illegal."

Roid wants to do a fundraising bicycle journey for sick kids in Nigeria

The promising young man has now set his sights on doing another bicycle trip, but this time to raise funds for sick kids in the country.

"I would want to do a fundraising ride come 1st of August 2022, and it should span for the month of August.

"The fundraising is for the sick kids in Nigeria. I'm also seeking for supports from people, to sponsor the new journey."

