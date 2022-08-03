Rachael Opadele, a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has been killed

Ogbomoso, Oyo state - Gunmen have reportedly murdered Olugbenga Owolabi, a hotelier, and Rachael Opadele, a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

The gunmen had on Friday, July 9, kidnapped Owolabi and Opadele in Ogbomoso.

The LAUTECH student was said to have been working with the hotelier owing to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

TheCable, citing NAN, reported that the abductees were shot dead on Tuesday evening, August 2, after the kidnappers collected N5 million as ransom.

Motorcyclist conveying the person to deliver ransom also shot dead

A family source, who did not want to be named, told NAN that the motorcyclist who conveyed the person scheduled to deliver the ransom was also shot dead in the bush.

The person who was meant to deliver the ransom reportedly sustained gunshot injuries and is currently in the hospital receiving medical treatment.

According to the source, the ransom was taken to a bush in Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway, around Igbon area.

The source said the kidnappers became angry when they noticed the presence of security operatives at the LAUTECH area.

On Tuesday, soldiers were said to have stormed Ogbomoso in order to beef up security over rising cases of kidnapping in the area.

Gani Adams says terrorists have moved into forests in southwest states

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Sunday, July 31, revealed that terrorists have moved into forests in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun to build their camps.

Adams said the terrorists are in possession of sophisticated ammunition.

He, therefore, called on the southwest security network, Amotekun, to be on red alert in case of any attempt by the criminals to attack. The Yoruba chief also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his image before his tenure expires, adding that he is ready to give his support if called upon at any time.

