Residents of the Abaa community, near Ogbomosho in Oyo State, have confirmed the invasion of suspected gunmen and the abduction of two persons.

The Punch newspaper reported that residents confirmed that the invasion by the gunmen occurred during the night on Thursday, July 28.

It was gathered that the police are yet to issue a statement confirming the incident. Photo: NPF

It was gathered that the victims a hotelier and his staff were residents of the community situated near Ogbomoso, the host community of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Giving an account of the incident, a resident who pleaded anonymity stated that the gunmen who kidnapped the victims were Fulani hoodlums.

The witness stated that when the incident transpired, a message was sent immediately by the community chief, John Adepoju, warning residents to be cautious as they are enjoined to stay indoors.

Legit.ng gathered that the message was preceded a meeting with residents on strategic approaches to apply to stem the situation.

The source said:

“The owner of the hotel travelled and returned yesterday and the incident happened not long after his return.

“The kidnappers should be about 10 from what those who were present at the scene told us and they fired several shots to scare people away and whisked their victims away.

“This problem which we were hearing of from afar has come to this area and it is unfortunate that it has become a frequent occurrence here now.”

Police yet to confirm incident

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command is yet to issue a statement confirming the incident.

However, the traditional head of the community, Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao confirmed the incident to reporters.

While speaking on the incident, the monarch disclosed that he had reached out to the police about the incident with the police giving him utmost assurance that investigations will commence in earnest.

He, however, urged all security stakeholders to help reinforce the security personnel in the community in other to safeguard lives and properties.

