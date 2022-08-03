BREAKING: EFCC Declares Mompha Wanted, Sends Message to Nigerians
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the popular Nigerian internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, wanted.
The EFCC urged anyone with useful information about his whereabout to contact the antigraft commission or the nearest police station.
Source: Legit.ng
