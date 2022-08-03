The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has held a crucial meeting with his team amid security threats across the federation

In the meeting, an order was issued by the IGP for the massive deployment of police operatives across the country

It was also gathered more attention was vested on the FCT as regards the deployment of more police officers within the metropolis

FCT, Abuja - Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been assured of adequate safety of their lives and property.

Channels TV reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba on Monday, August 1 ordered the massive deployment of police operatives to all parts of the FCT.

IGP Usman Baba Alkali has warned journalists and residents to desist from spreading fake news.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that IGP Usman gave this order while receiving security reports from his subordinate at his Abuja office.

While issuing the charge, he ordered that the deployment of officers should be supervised by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi.

He urged DIG Senchi to ensure that the deployment should be extended to states and areas currently at risk of an imminent attack.

IGP cautions journalists, citizens over spreading fake news

Meanwhile, IGP Usman also called on journalists and members of the public to shun the spread of fake news and false alarm.

He stated that the occurrence of these things might prove detrimental to the national security and safety of Nigeria.

The IGP, however, urged Nigerians not to fret as everything has been put in place to ensure that their safety is guaranteed especially for residents of the FCT.

He urges residents to go about their daily activities and remain, law-abiding citizens, as the police will continue to discharge their duties effectively across all the 36 states of the federation including the FCT.

IGP meets police commissioners amid rampant security scare

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting has been staged between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba and his 36 commissioners of police.

It was gathered that the meeting was called on the heels of the rampant security scare across the federation.

Media sources have it that the documentation and streamlining of the operations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders will be part of the agenda.

Terrorism: Lagos police assures residents of guaranteed safety

Lagosians have been told not to fret as the safety of their families, and properties are guaranteed.

This statement was made by the Lagos State Police command urging residents to go about their daily activities as law-abiding citizens of the state.

According to the police command, work are in place alongside other security operatives to ensure a safe and sound Lagos.

