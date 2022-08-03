Popular juju musician Ebenezer Obey has finally opened up after the demise of his 48-year-old son

According to the juju icon, he was informed by the doctors that his son had six months to live even before he eventually died

He, however, launched a new foundation called FADAM in honour of his late son as a campaign against alcoholism and drug addiction

Veteran Nigerian juju musician Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has opened up after the demise of his son Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi.

Olayinka passed away on Friday, July 29. The music icon has come out to address the public in reaction to his son's demise and to announce the launch of a new ministry, Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry (FADAM).

Ebenezer Obey morns son. Credit: @asirimagazine @ebenezerobeymfr

Source: Instagram

According to a statement from the Obey Music Group signed by its General Manager, Tunji Odunmbaku and made available to Legit.ng, this was part of the singer's efforts to join forces with the war against alcoholism and drug addiction, especially among the younger generation of Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

The statement also noted that the 80-year-old musician received the news of the demise of his son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi, during a short vacation in the United Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was, however, stressed that the launch of the new ministry was to turn the pains of his son's death into a solution ministry for parents and families of such children and youths passing through the same experience.

Obey, who also expressed sadness over his son's death, said he tried all he could as a father to help the deceased fight against his weakness but to no avail.

He said: "The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live. This was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son.

"I went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do, and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.

"I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry; I appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern.

He thereby urged his well-wishers to rather turn further condolences to prayer support for the new ministry to help those who are in pain of alcoholism and drug addiction.

Ebenezer Obey loses son

It would be recalled that legit.ng reported that Chief Ebenezer Obey’s son Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi has passed away

Media personality, Seun Oleketuyi, broke the heartbreaking news in a post shared on his Instagram page

Condolence messages, however, poured in for the legendary musician who only celebrated his 80th birthday a few months ago

Source: Legit.ng