Comrade Martin Bolum Nwachukwu has consequently blamed the crises on a group led by Charles Isiayi

He claimed Isiayi wants to forcefully enthrone his cronies on the association as the branch chairman through dubious means

Comrade Martin Bolum Nwachukwu, embattled state chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Delta state Branch, and expressed confidence in the latest efforts of the national secretariat to restore peace in the Association.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he claimed the crises in the state chapter of the association is unwarranted and political induced.

According to him, the crisis in the association was orchestrated by a group led by "Charles Isiayi who wants to forcefully enthrone his cronies on the association as the branch chairman through peddling of false rumours, legalistic tricks, brigandage and all sorts of antics you find in the larger political field which he has imported into ASCSN out of sheer desperation.

He said:

"A particular candidate became obsessed about my emergence and made it his only campaign agenda and worked out desperately employing campaign of calumny, wide-scale bribery of delegates, importation of thugs to our 5th Quadrial Delegate Conference and election and eventually disrupted the election in the state secretariat when he saw that he was not going to win.

"The national leadership of the Association was attacked at the venue which forced them to move the election to a safer venue where all delegates were accredited and election was held peacefully and I emerged as the chairman. And Comrade Aweka Avwenaghagha as elected as Vice Chairman, Comrade Mafiana Patricia as Vice Chairman, Comrade Egwrisase Akpos as the Treasurer, Comrade Orugboh Arubi, Internal Auditor, Comrade Igho Julius as Ex-officio member, Comrade Ukey Efetobo, Ex-officio member; Comrade Churchill Egbregba, Ex-officio member; Comrade Diden Ereomola, Ex-officio member; and Comrade Kebodi Scholastica, Ex-officio member."

Going further, he denied allegation that he tried to impose himself as the branch chairman to cover up some illegalities.

He added:

"That statement is most untrue. I had served for 4 years as vice chairman from 2016-2021 and gave a comprehensive account of my stewardship in the office. No illegalities were raised and pointed out about me all through those 4 years I gave an account of my service in which these characters making such claims now were present."

Nwachukwu also gives his position on properties owned by ASCSN. He made this known in reaction to allegation that some people are benefitting from proceeds from the properties.

"The allegation is utterly false. No leadership of ASCSN over the years converted proceeds of the union into personal use.

"No executive has had any control or documents and the power to sell any part of the land to anyone or convert the proceeds of rents. I do not have any legal titles or deeds to the land in my custody so with which documents would I and my executive have to sell any land?

"The issue of some desperate persons going about making baseless accusations against me and other past executives is sheer wickedness arising out of the angling for an office that seems to be eluding them.

