An Osun state monarch, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun 111, has drummed his support for ex-COAS, TY Buratai over media report linking him to illegal funds

Oba Tegbosun 111 described Buratai as a man of unimpeachable character worthy of emulation in all ramifications

The monarch stated that he and his kinsmen can vouch for the integrity of Buratai as they hailed his positive exploit since becoming an ambassador

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun 111, has described the attempt by some faceless groups to tarnish the image of the former chief of army staff and Nigeria Ambassador to Benin Republic, Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai as effort in futility.

Speaking at a press conference in Kuta on Tuesday, June 28 over the recent publication against the former COAS, Olowu said Buratai is of unimpeachable character worthy of emulation.

The legal team of Ambassador T.Y Buratai as well as the ICPC have debunked any allegations linking the ex-army general. Photo: Abubakar Mohammed

Olowu flanked by other traditional rulers in Osun State said he’s ready to support any Nigerian that’s patriotic and has shown enough commitment to the unity of Nigeria like Buratai.

Legit.ng recall that an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters published a news report titled “EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai” on Thursday, June 23.

However, the ex-army chief denied the allegation via his attorney who described it as malicious.

With the Theme, “ We Can Vouch For The Integrity of Buratai”, Olowu said it was the timely rebuttal of the ICPC that thwarted the shenanigans of those who want to ridicule Buratai simply because of politics.

Buratai has no house in Wuse, says Olowu

He said:

“ It was the timely intervention of the ICPC that the money was found with the military contractor and not Buratai’s residence that saved the day, otherwise some would have believed the hatchet job by the online portal.

“For instance, if you found money meant for contract from one of Julius Berger’s directors, does it mean the money belong to President Muhammadu Buhari who gave them contract?

“Buratai has no house in Wuse 2 where all the items recovered by the ICPC were found. It’s purely an attempt by politicians to tarnish his image. Not many people were comfortable with his presence at the Eagle Square recently during the All Progressives Congress Primary in Abuja.

“He has also been named as part of the APC campaign council for Osun State governorship election in July. I think you can see where the attack is coming from.”

Olowu who said Buratai has transformed the Nigeria mission in Cotonou said pulling him down purely because of politics is condescending.

Group reacts to allegations linking Buratai to N1.85hn arms fund

Meanwhile, the leadership of Fusion 774, a Nigerian advocacy group have reacted to media reports alleging ex-army chief, T.Y Buratai of keeping N1.85bn ammunition fund in his house.

Mr Sadiq Jikta who is the national coordinator of the group labelled the report as an attempt to dent the reputation of the ex-army chief.

He, however, urged media outlets to adopt the best practice of verifying news sources before publication.

ICPC reacts to allegations linking Buratai to arms fund

However, the ICPC has denied recovering N1.85 billion from a house and office said to belong to former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 3, the commission said it recovered N170 million cash, $220,965, G-Wagon and other items from a military contractor.

The commission added that it has arrested the managing director of the company belonging to the military contractor, adding that investigation is ongoing.

