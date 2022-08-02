Prof. Saka Adelola Matemilola, the newly-elected Olowu of Owu kingdom, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met with the newly-elected Olowu of Owu kingdom, Prof. Saka Adelola Matemilola. Obasanjo, a native of Owu, assured the monarch of his support and that of the sons and daughters of the kingdom.

Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu kingdom, met the new monarch at his old residence in Ita-Iyalode, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Recall that the Ogun state government had recently announced the appointment of Matemilola as the new Olowu, New Telegraph reports.

This effectively put an end to the long wait for the emergence of a new king.

It would be recalled that, Owu kingmakers, led by Obasanjo, had screened seven princes jostling for the vacant stool of the Olowu following the demise of the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who joined his ancestors in December 12, 2021.

Presenting the new monarch to the chiefs, Obasanjo said:

“When the late king died, the Owu kingdom did what has never been done before as Christians, Muslims and traditionalists gathered to celebrate the life of the late monarch “We (kingmakers) did what we are supposed to do and some people were not happy with us, but we thank God that after the kingmakers completed their assignment, the state government approved his appointment.

“This is the fastest time that a new king will be filling a vacant seat at the passage of our departed monarch. We have preserved our culture and tradition and we must not allow our culture go into extinction.

“I want to assure you (Matemilola) of my unalloyed support and the support of the entire sons and daughters of Owu kingdom in your journey as the new Olowu of Owu kingdom.”

Prayers were offered to the new monarch by Christians, Muslims and traditional leaders.

