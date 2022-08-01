In less than 24 hours between Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1, the people of Plateau have witnessed 25 killings

These killings are said to have occurred within two local councils, Jos South and Wase local councils

It was gathered that a vigilante-bandit clash in Wase local recorded the death of 18 persons while that of Jos south recorded 7 killings

An emerging report has confirmed the death of seven persons in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state following a suspected herder attack.

Punch newspaper reported that the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the tragic incident on Monday, August 1.

The Police and other security agencies in the state are yet to issue a statement confirming the attacks. Photo: NPF

The association said the incident occurred at about 9:00 pm on Sunday (night), July 31.

The association said:

“Seven people have been confirmed dead at Danda chugwi community following an attack by Fulani Militias.

“Others who sustain serious gun injuries have been taken to Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention.”

As of the time of this report, security agencies around this region are yet to issue a statement confirming the incident.

18 reportedly killed in a bandit-vigilante clash in Plateau

Meanwhile, TheNation reported that 16 bandits and two vigilantes were killed in a clash in Bangalala area of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State

Legit.ng gathered that the Bangalala village had been under a series of bandit attacks before now which has led to the evacuation of so many residents.

This attack makes it the 25th death in less than 24 hours in the state (16 bandits and 9 civilians).

Giving an account of the incident, Ibrahim Musa, a resident of Wase stated that the vigilante took it upon themselves to take the fight to the bandits following a series of attacks over the past few months.

Another witness, Shapi’i Sambo revealed that the action of the vigilantes spurred some other youths to join them and collaborate with security agencies in fighting the daredevil group.

However, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, stated that the command is yet to be briefed on the matter.

Major Takwa said:

“We deployed our soldiers to the area and information at our disposal showed that no death of bandits or vigilantes were found on the ground. And since there is no evidence or fact, we cannot confirm anything.”

Daredevil gunmen abduct CAN chairman in Plateau

In another related development, some suspected gunmen kidnapped the chairman of CAN in Jos East local government area of Plateau state, Rev. James Kantoma.

It was gathered that Reverend Kantoma was abducted inside his own home by the notorious gunmen.

The incident was confirmed by Alabo Alfred, the spokesperson of the Plateau state police command

Gunmen kidnap Plateau village head’s wife, kill son

Meanwhile, another group of gunmen stormed Angwan Baraya community of Mangu local government area of Plateau state.

It was gathered that the gunmen abducted the community head, Baba Yarima Jabil alongside his wife, while his son was shot dead

Contrastingly, the Plateau State police command says it is yet to receive any report on the incident.

