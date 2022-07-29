INEC has debunked the news that its officials were attacked by some thugs at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ijeshatedo, Surulere area of Lagos

The commission confirmed that the process was disrupted, but normalcy was restored, and the exercise continue

It called for people's patience and understanding to enable the electoral body to register as many as possible before the deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the report that thugs cart away its voter enrollment machines in the Surulere area of Lagos.

According to Vanguard, it was reported that some thugs invaded the INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre at St. Bridger Catholic Church in Ijesha, Surulere and carted away the commission’s enrollment machine.

INEC denies attack on officials, says PVC machines are intact Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the development, INEC spokesperson in Lagos, Adenike Oriowo, said the exercise was disrupted because of the surge, saying no machine was stolen.

Issue at CVR centre was resolved, exercise continue - INEC

The commission revealed that there were issues at the CVR centre, but orderliness was restored, and things went back to normal for the exercise.

“We have moved the registration in that centre to another polling unit in the area, and our officials have continued with the registration.

She then called for patience and understanding from the people, adding that is the only way they can help the commission to register as many people as it can before the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng