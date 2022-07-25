The Oyo state government has sanctioned 5 methodist basic schools found in the act of collecting N100 development levy

They were found guilty and sanctioned by the Oyo state universal basic education on Monday, July 25

This was revealed in a statement from the media office of the board, where its chairman said the schools were reported through a particular radio station in the state

Ibadan, Oyo - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has imposed sanctions on some head teachers who denied pupils access to the exam, all after they failed to pay some illegal fees.

Legit,ng regional reporter Ridwan Kolawole, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, reports that the state’s primary schools are currently writing their third term examinations.

The executive chairman of the Oyo state universal basic education board, Nureni Adeniran, disclosed this on Monday, July 25, when his team were monitoring the exercise.

The media office of the board quoted Adeniran in a statement that 5 methodist basic schools (schools 1-5) Gan-gansi were found in collecting illegal fees, spearheaded by the school-based management committee (SBMC) of the school, who sent the pupils home.

Adeniran maintained that Makinde’s administration had abolished the collection of any developmental fees and the school authority’s role in asking the parents to contribute to the said fee.

"No doubt SBMCs, PTAs can contribute to the development of their local schools. But, it must not in any way affect the education of pupils."

"No child should be discriminated against in the State Education sector", Adeniran insisted.

He revealed that parents have reported to the board of headteachers of the schools that denied their children access to examination halls for failing to pay the N100 development levy charged by the school’s management and SBMC through a particular radio station in Ibadan.

