At least 129 primary school teachers who were unlawfully dismissed by the previous administration in Oyo state will be having their job back

The announcement was made on Wednesday, July, 27 after a unanimous decision by the state executive council

However, their reinstatement was confirmed on the premise that they will not be paid remunerations of the time they were out of the job

Oyo, Ibadan - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has recalled 129 primary school teachers that were unlawfully dismissed by the administration of the late Abiola Ajimobi.

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, the executive chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi made the announcement on Wednesday, July 27.

The administration of the former governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi was said to have dismissed the 129 teachers unlawfully. Photo: Abiola Ajimobi

While congratulating the teachers, Adeniran said their reinstatement has been approved by the Oyo state executive council which is headed by the governor himself, Seyi Makinde.

Ex-governor Ajimobi responsible for unlawful dismissal of 129 teachers

Legit.ng gathered that the 129 teachers were reported to have been dismissed by the administration of the late Abiola Ajimobi.

Meanwhile, their reinstatement is subject to them agreeing not to demand the arrears payment while they were away between 2011 and 2019.

The UBEC boss hailed the governor for his kind gesture in reinstating the unlawfully sacked teachers.

UBEB hails Governor Makinde

He described the kind gesture of the governor as a great milestone in his government as well as the entire people of Oyo state.

He said:

“This is a plus for the education sector. Apart from being an addition to the dwindling number of teachers in the public primary sector, thousands of family dependents who have been subjected to untold economic hardship due to the layoff of their breadwinners will now have a new lease of life."

Adeniran, however, urged the teachers to ensure they repay the faith the state government has in them by being diligent, dedicated, and steadfast in the discharge of their duties.

Makinde sanctions 5 head teachers over alleged extortion

In another contrasting report, Governor Seyi Makinde was reported to have sanctioned five head teachers for alleged extortion.

It was gathered that the teachers were culpable of the crime and were immediately sanctioned by the state education board.

The announcement of their sanction was made known via a statement issued by the media department of the state education board.

Oyo state reacts to teachers complaining of screening on Salah day

Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state government has denied having anything to with the screening of f newly employed teachers on salah day.

Reacting to the speculations, the chairman of TESCOM, Akinade Alamu told newsmen that the exercise was normal.

According to Alamu, even MURIC, which criticised the process, did not deny that Monday and Tuesday were already fixed long before setting aside the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

