The growing insecurity across the country appears not to be affecting only a couple of regions in Nigeria but the entire population.

Members of the House of Representatives while deliberating at the plenary on Thursday, July 28, said that the worsening insecurity in the country has exacerbated the nation's food crisis challenge.

Leadership reports that the lawmakers stated that terrorists have continued to lay siege on farms and have on various occasions successfully kidnapped or killed farmers and members of their families.

According to lawmakers, the looming food crisis will be affecting 19 states across the country

Further calling on the House committees on agriculture and related matters, the leadership of the House said there is a need to begin the process of establishing and implementing protocols to manage food resources and mitigate the looming food crisis in Nigeria.

The decision by the adoption of a motion by two lawmakers Rimamnde Shawulu and Solomon Bob titled ‘Urgent Need to Emplace Emergency Programmes and Protocol for the Impending Food Shortages.’

The Punch reports that moving the motion, Shawulu noted that the world is apprehensive of an impending massive shortage of food and possible famine.

He added that a report published by the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the nation’s food import bill increased by 45 per cent to $2.71bn within 12 months in 2021.

His words:

"The House notes that in the new projection at least 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory will face a major food crisis in the year 2022."

The states that might be affected by the looming food crisis include

1. Abia

2. Adamawa

3. Benue

4. Cross Rivers

5. Edo

6. Enugu

7. Gombe

8. Jigawa

9. Kaduna

10. Kano

11. Katsina

12. Kebbi

13. Lagos

14. Niger

15. Plateau

16, Sokoto

17. Taraba

18. Yobe

19. Zamfara

