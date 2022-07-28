The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), yesterday, said Christians in the country would respond appropriately to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the day of election.

Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Rev. Dr. Duke Akamisoko, stated this in Abuja during a press conference, ahead of the forthcoming synod of the church, themed: ‘I chose and appointed you to bear fruit that will remain.’

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, a Muslim from the southwest, had, on July 10, announced Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from the northeast, as running mate.

Akamisoko described the same-religion ticket as totally unacceptable to the Christian community, saying it constitutes a gross abuse of “our collective sensitivity as a nation.”

He said:

“This is a demonstration of insensitivity to the plurality of religion; the polarised nature of Nigeria; the plight of Christians in Nigeria and the feelings of Christians in northern Nigeria.

“In fact, it is a direct insult on the entire Christendom. APC has made a choice; it is left for Christians in Nigeria to also make their choice.

“There can never be a rational explanation for such a selfish, greedy and self-centered decision by the APC. It is irresponsible of APC to take its political survival over the stability and peace of Nigeria.

“The party ought to have taken a cue from the opposition, and how President Muhammadu Buhari opted for a Christian running mate in 2015 instead of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

ALSO, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, said APC’s desperation to seek the support of Christians for the ticket will fail.

Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said a recent publication by a group, ‘Progressive Christian Clerics, North West Zone’, has shown the presidential candidate and his running mate are desperate to get support, without recourse to genuineness of persons, groups or organisations.

He said: “As a minister of the gospel, I have been opportune to interact with and know most of the pastors in Kaduna. To the best of my ability, I don’t know the name of the zonal chairman (of the group) or the existence of a group like that.”

