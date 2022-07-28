Global site navigation

Insecurity: Full list of FG's Allocation to Army, Navy, Airforce Since 2015 Emerges
Nigeria

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari has invested a huge chunk of Nigeria's treasury in security to deal with and end terrorism in all its ramifications.

A new chart copied by Joe Igbokwe has revealed the government's budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force since the inception of Buhari's administration in 2015.

See the government's allocations to the Nigerian military in he table below:

2015Army (N150bn)Navy 75Air Force 77
2016N148bnN86bnN91bn
2017N155bnN90bnN100bn
2018N224bnN97bnN112bn
2019N228bnN101bnN115bn
2020N463bnN131bnN136bn
2021N511bnN136bnN140bn
2022N579bnN148bnN180bn

Igbokwe shared the chart in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 28.

