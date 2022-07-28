Insecurity: Full list of FG's Allocation to Army, Navy, Airforce Since 2015 Emerges
The federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari has invested a huge chunk of Nigeria's treasury in security to deal with and end terrorism in all its ramifications.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A new chart copied by Joe Igbokwe has revealed the government's budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force since the inception of Buhari's administration in 2015.
See the government's allocations to the Nigerian military in he table below:
|2015
|Army (N150bn)
|Navy 75
|Air Force 77
|2016
|N148bn
|N86bn
|N91bn
|2017
|N155bn
|N90bn
|N100bn
|2018
|N224bn
|N97bn
|N112bn
|2019
|N228bn
|N101bn
|N115bn
|2020
|N463bn
|N131bn
|N136bn
|2021
|N511bn
|N136bn
|N140bn
|2022
|N579bn
|N148bn
|N180bn
Igbokwe shared the chart in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 28.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Source: Legit.ng