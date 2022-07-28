The federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari has invested a huge chunk of Nigeria's treasury in security to deal with and end terrorism in all its ramifications.

A new chart copied by Joe Igbokwe has revealed the government's budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force since the inception of Buhari's administration in 2015.

See the government's allocations to the Nigerian military in he table below:

2015 Army (N150bn) Navy 75 Air Force 77 2016 N148bn N86bn N91bn 2017 N155bn N90bn N100bn 2018 N224bn N97bn N112bn 2019 N228bn N101bn N115bn 2020 N463bn N131bn N136bn 2021 N511bn N136bn N140bn 2022 N579bn N148bn N180bn

Igbokwe shared the chart in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng