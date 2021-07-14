The House of Representatives has moved beyond criticising and now recommending solutions to end Nigeria's insecurity

The lower chambers held a security summit in May after which it made resolutions concerning the situation the country

The recommendations have now been handed over to President Muhammadu Buhari for onward action

Aso Rock - The House of Representatives has proposed the use of mercenary soldiers to fight insurgency and banditry.

The proposal was contained in the recommendations of its security summit submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, July 13 by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Speaker Gbajabiamila presenting the report to President Buhari at the meeting. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Engaging mercenaries as a way to combat insecurity

The lower chambers specifically urged the Buhari-led administration to give immediate consideration to the use of Private Defence Contractors for targeted security operations to combat insurgency and terrorism.

The government was also advised to encourage the intelligence agencies to initiate a screening and vetting program of all frontline officers of the Nigerian military to fish out moles and double-agents who have so far compromised most efforts at combating insecurity.

The Nation newspaper reports that the recommendation noted that Nigeria must take major steps to control the flow of illegal arms into the country.

Also recommended was the establishment and strengthening of a National Crisis Centre (NCC) within the Nigerian Police Force which according to the lawmakers, will be the national coordinating centre for all civil security response actions.

The lawmakers also supported the creation of local security committees in all the 774 local government areas.

Consideration for special forces

Premium Times newspaper reports that the House of Representatives also recommended special training of 40,000 police personnel in the country.

The green chambers stated that after the training, 1,000 of the operatives should be deployed to every state for immediate operations.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Rufai, has said because insecurity is lucrative in northern Nigeria, it has remained unabated.

Rufai made the comment while addressing journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, July 12.

He called on the Nigerian government to diminish banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country, adding that the authorities have the primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of the people it is governing.

Speaking on the insecurity in the country, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said Nigeria needs prayers to overcome her current challenges.

Omo-Agege made the comment on Sunday, July 11 at an Anglican Church in Sapele, Delta state, even as he asked Nigerians not to despair over the challenges confronting the nation.

The event which was held at St. John's Anglican Church, Orerokpe, Delta state, was graced by the governor of Delta state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and other dignitaries.

