Buhari, who hosted members of the ninth National Assembly in Abuja, expressed concerns about the activities of bandits in the country

The president said his ability to govern in the best interests of the Nigerian people depends on effective collaboration and partnership between the legislature and the executive

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that insecurity is holding down the development and progress of the country.

The Nation reports that the president made this known on Tuesday, July 13, while playing a host to the senators and members of the House of Representatives in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Legit.ng gathered that Buhari said the menace has inhibited his administration’s ability to build infrastructure and engage in other development targets it set for the country.

He said the prevailing situation requires hard choices and difficult decisions that must be taken with diligence and patriotism, adding that such measures remain the only way to ensuring Nigeria’s survival.

Buhari told the lawmakers that nothing must be spared in ending insecurity, reinstating his administration’s readiness to use everything within its powers to restore peace and bring perpetrators of criminal activities to book.

FG will soon end insecurity in Nigeria

According to him, insecurity has also truncated the government’s plan to provide the much-needed social services to the people and to attract investments that drive innovation, create industries and provide jobs and create wealth.

He said:

“Insecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.

‘‘Some of the people who perpetuate these various manifestations of insecurity do so for profit, others, in the name of discredited ideologies. Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country."

Buhari particularly commended the minority parties in the legislature for their cooperation and support for government programmes.

The Punch also reports that the president listed some legislative accomplishments of the ninth Assembly ranging from returning of the budget cycle to January to December; the amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA); the Nigeria Police Act; the Finance Act; and the Deep Offshore Production Sharing Contract Act, among others.

House of Reps Asks Buhari to end insecurity in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the House of Representatives proposed the use of mercenary soldiers to fight insurgency and banditry.

It was reported that the proposal was contained in the recommendations of its security summit submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, July 13 by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

The lower chambers specifically urged the Buhari-led administration to give immediate consideration to the use of Private Defence Contractors for targeted security operations to combat insurgency and terrorism.

