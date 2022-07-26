The Nigerian Labour Congress has taken to the streets to make their demands known again to the government

This is as the Labour Union has called on the federal government to attend to its demands especially the lingering ASUU strike and other serious issues

Meanwhile, bakers in Nigeria are also on strike following a hike in the cost of items like flour, sugar, tax and levies being paid to the government and more, forcing increment in the cost price of bread and scarcity of the item in some areas

There is a heavy presence of security operatives in Lagos state following the protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU).

According to a report by The Nation, Labour members, other unions, civil society groups are gathered under bridge axis in Ikeja.

Vehicular movements towards the protest venue have been disrupted.

NLC begins a planned solidarity rally in Lagos. Photo credit: @LAGOSEYENEWS

Source: Twitter

Security operatives back action

Security operatives, including police and others, are at the venue to prevent a breach or attack on the protesters by thugs.

Earlier, ASUU had shut all public universities and commenced its ongoing strike on February 14, after the FG failed to meet some of its demands.

The demands by NLC

The demands are; the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

Police warn hoodlums

According to The Punch, the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will deploy personnel in critical infrastructure and facilities in response to the nationwide protest on Tuesday, July 26 (today).

As security agencies moved to deploy their men and officers, the Nigeria Labour Congress on Monday, July 24, directed workers in state capitals and Abuja to join the protest.

A top source at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, confirmed on Monday that police operatives would be deployed in all protest venues nationwide to prevent a security breach or attack on the participants by thugs.

The police source said:

“Of course, we will deploy our men; that is standard procedure. Our duty is to ensure the safety of lives and property during any public protest or rally. We can’t stop the unions or other Nigerians from holding rallies or peaceful protests.’’

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, declined comment on the deployment but the Commissioners of Police in Ebonyi and Gombe and the police spokespersons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Plateau, Ogun, Osun and Gombe confirmed that their men would be at the rally grounds.

ASUU replies Buhari, says 2 weeks ultimatum is “Too Long”

The academic staff union of universities (ASUU) has replied to president Muhammadu Buhari's 2 weeks ultimatum he gave to the minister of education, saying it is too long.

The university lecturers expressed readiness to resume in 2 days, just that the federal government has yet to honour its agreement with the union.

The ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, opined that if politicians had children attending Nigerian public universities, the strike would not last 2 days.

