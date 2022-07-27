Photo: DeFi

Crypto. NFTs. Metaverse. Web3.

You probably hear these buzzwords every day and it seems like too much jargon to absorb.

But there’s one term that’s currently making waves and it’s a lot easier for even the most tech-averse folks to understand—DeFi.

DeFi is a financial system that uses smart contracts stored on a blockchain, allowing you to trade, lend, and borrow cryptocurrencies—without the usual bank approvals or fees for loans and other transactions.

How DeFi Works

In the current financial world, your bank guarantees each transaction because your money passes through the institution. So, they wield influence over what happens—that’s centralized finance.

With DeFi, smart contracts replace financial institutions. The guarantee is the transparency, control, and accessibility DeFi provides.

In DeFi, you’re the custodian of your assets so no one can move, censor, or destroy them without your permission. And you can examine the rules that govern how financial goods and assets operate.

For example, there’s no centralization, back-deals, or private agreements, which you find in the current centralized finance (CeFi) system.

In short, you become the bank and you can lend money while earning higher yields compared to what traditional bank accounts offer. Plus, you can send money quickly anywhere in the world, and your recipients can access the funds through digital wallets—without paying bank fees.

How to Become a Cryptopreneur Through DeFi Investing

Now that you know what DeFi is about, the next logical step is to know how to invest in it.

Going it alone requires several things, such as a decent computer, stable or strong internet (WiFi) connection, a wallet to hold your crypto, bridging, knowledge of the right protocols to invest, staking, and so on.

For many people, that’s where the challenge begins.

Fortunately, there’s an easier way to invest in DeFi: Pillow—a digital asset management platform—which aims to help you participate in DeFi investing easily and simply.

Pillow removes all the usual security, technical, and strategic issues around becoming a cryptopreneur so you can earn yields of up to 20 per cent on your holdings in one click.

With Pillow, you can get returns on cryptos like ETH, BTC, and stable coins like USDT and USDC with up to 6.03 returns on ETH and BTC and up to 14 percent on your stablecoins.

The good news about these yields is that instead of holding your favourite tokens—BTC, ETH, and others—you can see how they’re growing while you hold them in your account.

But that’s not all. Pillow also offers multiple other benefits, including:

• Zero transaction fees when you buy or sell with fiat.

• Instant payout to your registered bank account number.

• Guaranteed security of your crypto assets.

• Amazing user interface and an even better user experience.

• Exchange cryptocurrency for naira with ease.

• Send and receive bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

• Buy crypto directly using bank transfer.

• Securely store crypto in your wallet for free.

The platform’s research team finds the safest way to invest your funds and generate such returns through 500+ protocols across 10 different chains.

Pillow has 50,000+ users globally and is backed by some of the top global investors like the founders of Polygon and DeFi-Pulse, among others.

Start Your Journey to Becoming a Cryptopreneur

With all the hype around crypto and DeFi, it’s a good time to take part, but be sure to understand the rewards and risks to expect as you trade.

It’s a unique opportunity for you to participate in the global economy.

